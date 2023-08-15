207767
Kamloops  

Some still without power after overnight blaze in downtown alley

Fire in downtown alleyway

A handful of addresses in downtown Kamloops are still without power on Tuesday morning following a fire overnight in a back alley near Memorial Arena.

Emergency crews were called to an alley in the 700-block of Victoria Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a fire.

Video and photos posted to social media show a blaze appearing to burn a hydro pole and some nearby vegetation.

On Tuesday morning, 10 BC Hydro customers are reported to be without power — down from nearly 2,000 customers in the dark on Monday night.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Kamloops Fire Rescue and police for more information about the blaze.

