Kamloops  

Cause of alleyway fire, downtown power outage still unknown: BC Hydro

Cause of alley fire unknown

UPDATE: 10:57 a.m.

BC Hydro says it's still not sure what caused a fire and power outage in downtown Kamloops on Monday night.

Susan Edgell, spokesperson for BC Hydro, told Castanet Kamloops the only damage was to one of BC Hydro’s poles and a cedar hedge across the street.

Edgell said the pole that caught fire has been replaced due to the damage from the fire.

Initially, as a result of the fire, 1,900 customers were left without power in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m.

Crews were able to restore power to 1,600 of those customers within an hour, and another 280 customers had their power restored by 8 a.m. Tuesday after crews worked through the night.

Edgell said BC Hydro regularly maintains and inspects its equipment throughout the year.

ORIGINAL: 8:33 a.m.

A handful of addresses in downtown Kamloops are still without power on Tuesday morning following a fire overnight in a back alley near Memorial Arena.

Emergency crews were called to an alley in the 700-block of Victoria Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a fire.

Video and photos posted to social media show a blaze appearing to burn a hydro pole and some nearby vegetation.

On Tuesday morning, 10 BC Hydro customers are reported to be without power — down from nearly 2,000 customers in the dark on Monday night.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Kamloops Fire Rescue and police for more information about the blaze.

