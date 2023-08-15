Heat wave nudging Kamloops temperature up near 40 C: Environment Canada

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Temperatures in the Tournament Capital are expected to approach 40 C in the coming days as another heat wave bakes the region.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the high in Kamloops on Tuesday is expected to hit 39 C, followed by 37 C on Wednesday and 34 C on Thursday, with sunny conditions each day.

Highs are expected to retreat back into the high 20s on Friday and through the weekend.

The heat wave hit the south coast on Sunday, and by Monday evening records had fallen in a dozen B.C. communities.

The 40 C benchmark was also broken for the first time in Canada this year, with the mercury hitting 40.5 C near Lytton and 40.1 C at Lillooet on Monday afternoon.

While most parts of B.C. weren't forecast to get that hot, the weather office said that with humidity, many areas could feel like they were nudging 38 or 39 C.

Emergency Info BC says 147 cooling centres are available around the province — including one at Sandman Centre on Lorne Street.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management has said a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, is not in the forecast but it warns people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.

— with files from The Canadian Press