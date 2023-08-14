Hamilton Hill wildfire burning alongside the Okanagan Connector

Photo: Calli Dunsmore

BC Wildfire crews are battling a new wildfire discovered early this evening along Highway 97C just east of Merritt.

The fire at Hamilton Hill just outside Merritt was discovered shortly before 7 p.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service the fire was human caused and pegged at about three hectares in size.

Calls in to BCWS in Kamloops have not yet been returned.

Video from the scene shows an aggressive grass fire burning away from the highway.

Other pictures from passersby show BCWS firefighters working the fire from the side of the highway.