Kamloops residents can expect more smoke in the coming days from the rossmoore and Adams wildfires

Photo: BCWS Smoke from rossmoore Lake fire

It's going to get smoky in Kamloops in the coming days as a result of wildfires around the region.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower says smoke from the rossmoore, Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires are all drifting into the city tonight.

And, with warmer temperatures and more controlled ignitions expected specifically on the rossmoore and Bush Creek fires, heavier smoke is expected for the coming days as well.

Tower says crews were able to get some of the planned aerial ignitions done Monday on the rossmoore wildfire, but increased smoke prevented them from getting everything done as hoped.

"There are crews onsite who will work on hand ignitions into the evening," said Tower.

"Over half the area they want to burn will be done this evening. For the rest, it will depend on whether conditions will allow either hand ignitions or potentially aerial ignitions tomorrow."

Tower says there is a guard around everything except for the southwest corner.

The Bush Creek wildfire has shown no growth in recent days.

Tower says ground crews are working on constructing the final 300 metres of guard on the fire's northern flank.

Once the guard is complete, he says there will still be work to do in terms of getting pumps and hoses installed to get water on the fire.

The Lower East Adams fire has shown some growth on the southeastern side with more expected Tuesday.

"It is down in a valley and most like (Tuesday) it will burn upslope on the other side of that valley.

"We're expecting a lot more smoke in that area."

The good news says Tower is that fire is burning away from communities.

"Of the three fires, that fire will likely have the most growth over the next couple of days."