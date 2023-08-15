Cariboo Child Care Society celebrating 50 years of child care for university students

Photo: Josh Dawson The Cariboo Child Care Society's early childhood education centre on McGill Road.

The Cariboo Child Care Society is celebrating 50 years of providing child care to Thompson Rivers University students as demand continues to increase.

Society president, Kendel Lavallee, said the society has grown with the university, providing 111 spaces at its child care centre on McGill Road near TRU’s campus.

“So to have a childcare center that basically has grown up with the university itself feels pretty significant, just because there's so many faculty, staff, and students who have gone through the program,” said Lavallee.

“Our mandate really is to help fill 70% of our spaces for children of students on campus, and then staff and faculty. So through the years, really, it's been kind of a joint collaboration.”

Lavalle called the society a “leader in childcare,” providing coaching, mentoring and hosting conferences between other facilities in Kamloops.

“Childcare is something that is very hard to come by. It's a need in British Columbia and Canada,” said Lavellee.

“Through different government initiatives and funding availability, we've been able to enhance our reach and add more childcare spaces.”

Susanne Butcher, CCCS executive director, said the society has a “very long wait list,” with far more students with children than there are available spaces at its centre.

Despite the limited capacity, Butcher said the society is able to support many families who require childcare while studying.

“Those children, their lives, their parents lives, are probably less stressful than it would be ordinarily,” said Butcher.

“It means that families can study, were close to campus — that they know that their children have been well cared for. “

Butcher said the society follows a “emerging curriculum,” meaning the children don’t follow a strict educational curriculum but are encouraged by educators to pursue their interests.

“Whatever the child is interested in, we follow the children's leads, and then set set up invitations and activities to spark interest,” said Butcher.

The society also collaborates with multiple TRU faculties, with students in the early childhood educator program using the society as a “back door” for practicums, and nursing students using the society to learn to work with children, Lavallee said.

The Cariboo Child Care Society is an independent charitable, non-profit organization that offers childcare for children between eight weeks to 12 years of age.