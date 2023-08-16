Pipeline protester wants province to pay legal bills while she appeals conviction

Photo: Castanet Red hand prints on the outside of the Campus Activity Centre on Dec. 10, 2018.

A pipeline protester who crashed a high-level meeting in 2018 between First Nations leaders and Trans Mountain executives wants the provincial government to pay for her lawyer while she appeals her conviction.

Nicole Manuel was one of three Tiny House Warriors protesters arrested on Dec. 10, 2018, after storming a meeting at Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall.

The trio was part of a group of protesters that deliberately spilled red paint outside the university’s Campus Activity Centre before storming the meeting inside, where representatives from Natural Resources Canada and Trans Mountain were meeting with First Nations leadership under the guidance of former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Frank Iacobucci.

Manuel was convicted of mischief in relation to the spilling of the paint and for assaulting Trans Mountain security guard Peter Haring, a former RCMP officer, in a skirmish.

She was placed on a 12-month probation order and given a conditional discharge, meaning the conviction would not show on her criminal record if she completed the probationary period without incident.

Manuel was in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday asking a judge for more time to fill out forms as part of an application to have the court appoint a government-funded lawyer “in the interests of justice,” according to the section of the Criminal Code under which she is applying.

Manuel said she needs the legal help to appeal her conviction.

She will be back in court on Sept. 11 to set a date for the hearing of her application.