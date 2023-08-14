Hot Nite in the City attendance was 40,000, organizers say

Photo: Kristen Holliday Attendees looking at cars at the Hot Nite in the City Show and Shine along Victoria Street this weekend.

Event organizers say an estimated 40,000 people attended the 29th annual Hot Nite in the City Show and Shine over the weekend.

The annual event saw more than 500 vehicles on display Saturday on Victoria Street, drawing tens of thousands of people to the downtown core.

Victoria Street was lined with cars, food vendors, and live music from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Other events were held on Friday evening.

“The entertainment was good. The majority of the vendors said they had a really good day. And we kept 40,000 people happy,” longtime organizer Ron Popove told Castanet Kamloops.

“Bottom line, the participants came and they had a good day. I didn't hear any complaints.”

Multiple trophies went out to cars at the show, which included the Best in Show award that went to a 1969 Holden Belmont. The Kamloops Ambassadors also picked their favourite car, which was a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle. The RCMP also have an award that goes to the vehicle that would most likely get a ticket, which was given to a 1937 Fargo truck.

“It was just great,” Popove said.

He said he has already started planning for next year’s 30th-anniversary event, but cannot yet share any details.