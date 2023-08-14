Resurfacing of Hillside Stadium track finishes one month early

Photo: City of Kamloops

The Hillside Stadium resurfacing project is nearing the finish line and the City of Kamloops says the stadium track will open a month earlier than expected.

The track will be open for public use on Aug. 21, which is about one month earlier than planned.

The Kamloops Broncos and TRU's soccer teams will resume practices and games on the field. Track users can now enjoy the new Mondotrack surface that replaced the polyurethane track.

The lines of the track need to be painted, so the stadium will close again in the fall for a short amount of time.

The Fieldhouse will remain closed until Aug. 24, and the Canada Games Aquatic Centre will also be closed until Sept. 4 for annual maintenance.

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops website.