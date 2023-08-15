Toys R Us, Babies R Us plan Kamloops grand opening for middle of next month

Photo: Mya Toews The new Toys R Us location in Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Dr.

A popular toy store will make its return to Kamloops in the coming weeks, moving into a recently vacated big box store location on Notre Dame Drive.

Toys R Us abruptly closed its Notre Dame Drive store in January of 2022, then announced three months ago that it would reopen in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location.

Toys R Us will be opening nine stores and two Babies R Us stores across the country, each of them in recently shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond storefronts.

On Notre Dame Drive, some toys and bikes can be seen already on shelves inside the former Bed Bath & Beyond, at which Toys R Us signage recently went up. The new store is across the parking lot from the former standalone Toys R Us, which is now home to an expanded Nature's Fare.

A company spokesperson told Castanet Kamloops the new Toys R Us store is getting ready for its grand opening, which is slated to take for mid-September.