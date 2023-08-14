Planned ignition at Rossmoore Lake fire delayed, to be conducted when conditions favourable

Photo: Castanet The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sends smoke into the sky in July.

A planned ignition that would fully contain the Rossmoore Lake fire has been delayed again due to windy conditions, but it will still be carried out when conditions become favourable.

The 7,249-hectare fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It was discovered on July 21 in the Lac Le Jeune area.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said Monday that unstable wind conditions have kept the planned ignition from occurring, but the operation is still planned for when conditions stabilize.

“It's one of those things where it'll be maybe today, maybe tomorrow — it will really depend on when it's favourable,” said Tower.

“It will be really just waiting for those conditions to appear. And as soon as they do, they're still planning on doing the ignition.”

Tower said higher temperatures early this week will likely contribute to an increase in fire behaviour.

Additionally, a breakdown of a weather system later in the week will bring stronger winds, also increasing fire behaviour despite the forecast calling for cooler temperatures.

Increased smoke is likely to be visible from Kamloops from the increase in fire behaviour, but also from the planned ignitions if they do occur.

Tower said the fire will be 100 per cent contained once the planned ignitions can be conducted safely, with guards or contingency lines completely encompassing the blaze.

“As soon as those are done, the expectation would be that fire could still be active on the perimeter, but would still be burning within established lines,” he said.

The wildfire currently has 174 firefighters, 38 structure protection personnel, and 26 pieces of heavy equipment working the blaze. There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

