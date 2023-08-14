Acquitted killer, ex-girlfriend face perjury allegations from testimony in 2019 manslaughter trial

Photo: Castanet

Court documents are shedding some new light on perjury charges laid last week against a man who was acquitted of manslaughter in 2019 and his former girlfriend, who testified in his defence.

James David Bond, 33, and Sara Anne Hupe, 42, are each charged with one count of perjury relating to their testimony in Bond’s 2019 manslaughter trial.

Bond was charged with manslaughter after 42-year-old Sean Dunn was found dead on a sidewalk along Wood Street near Tranquille Road on Dec. 30, 2016.

Dunn, Bond and Hupe were among a group of people drinking at the nearby Duchess bar in the Northbridge Hotel.

At trial, Bond told jurors he “snapped” after repeated sexual advances by Dunn toward Hupe, who was Bond’s girlfriend at the time.

Bond and Hupe told essentially the same story — that Bond punched Dunn repeatedly in the face after Dunn grabbed Hupe’s breast. Jurors were told Dunn had been badgering Hupe at the bar in the hours leading up to the incident.

Before jurors acquitted Bond, defence lawyer Don Campbell described Dunn as “a moth to a flame” in his actions toward Hupe. He said Bond was defending Hupe while delivering the blows that killed Dunn.

Court documents list the alleged perjury offence dates as March 4, 2019, which was the final day of Bond’s testimony, and March 5, 2019, which was the day Hupe testified as a defence witness.

Details of the allegations have not yet been made public.

Last week, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley commended his investigators for their work on the perjury probe.

“The charge is not one we see commonly put forth and was the result of the hard work and efforts of our Kamloops team," he said.

Bond and Hupe are slated to make their first appearance on the perjury charges in Kamloops provincial court on Oct. 16. Neither are in custody.