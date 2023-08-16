Kamloops Innovation Centre makes move to TRU campus

Photo: Thompson Rivers University

The Kamloops Innovation Centre will move from its North Shore location to the Thompson Rivers University campus, where KIC says it will strengthen its partnership with TRU.

KIC has secured office space in the Clock Tower building, where it will be in close proximity to TRU Generator, an on-campus accelerator jointly operated by KIC and TRU.

“Our community of students, faculty, staff and alumni will benefit even more greatly with Kamloops Innovation being located on the Kamloops campus,” said Mike Henry, dean of the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics.

“The move strengthens our partnership with Kamloops Innovation and ultimately brings more support and resources to our campus community.”

Michael Andrews, Kamloops Innovation Centre executive director, said the centre will give students atypical training outside of a normal university curriculum.

“The intent is to really engage with the the significant pool of knowledge that exists within the institution with all the professors, postdocs and so on,” Andrews told Castanet Kamloops.

The centre looks to connect entrepreneurial-minded students with faculty, and to connect faculty members with emerging technologies and innovations to support their research.

Andrews said the innovation centre is looking to expand further into the business community to provide students with more mentorship opportunities.

“Sometimes you just need to have someone that you can talk to when you run into a snag,” he said.

“Those folks who sort of walked the walk already.”

While the innovation centre will still be its own separate entity, KIC is looking to strengthen its partnership with TRU.

“Being centrally located on TRU’s Kamloops campus is a great fit for Kamloops Innovation since over 80 per cent of the people we work with are connected to TRU,” Andrews said.

“Our close proximity to the innovative ideas and the faculties that can benefit will increase the opportunities for new partnerships in innovation and entrepreneurship.”

KIC is one of 11 accelerators as part of Innovate BC’s Venture Acceleration program.

Andrews was announced as KIC's new executive director last week, replacing Lincoln Smith, who held the position for nearly a decade.