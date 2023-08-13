Revised evacuation alert– Electoral Areas “J” & “L”

Photo: Contributed

An Evacuation Alert has been revised by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), due to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

An Evacuation Alert is now in place for approximately 343 addressed properties in Electoral Areas “J” (Copper Desert Country) and “L” (Grasslands), as outlined in the attached map.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has prepared an information package that contains information about returning home after an ordered evacuation and the threat of wildfire is over.

This Evacuation Alert is in place to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information and to access the interactive Emergency Map, visit: tnrd.ca/emergency.