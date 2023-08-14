Organizer says tens of thousands attended Riverside Park for Ribfest

Ribfest organizers say tens of thousands of attendees made their way to Riverside Park to enjoy the ribs, activities, and live music over the weekend.

Kamloops Ribfest organizer Bryce Herman called the event “incredibly great fun,” and said over 10,000 visitors attended the event Friday night, and a little over 12,000 came down to the park Saturday night.

“It's been absolutely phenomenal this year; we're really, really pleased with the new setup,” said Herman.

“People coming in have reacted really well. I mean, they're loving this new layout.”

Changes to the event this year include a fenced-off liquor service area, new vegan and vegetarian food options, and a goal for zero waste.

Herman said the event has seen “no problems” with the fenced-off area, aside from some confusion about the location of the entrance, which was rectified Saturday by increasing signage.

New vegan and vegetarian options have also been “well received,” according to Herman.

“All of what we do from a Rotary perspective is to make everything as inclusive as possible,” said Herman.

“We even have some of the ribbers themselves with their sides, which are now vegan and vegetarian as well.”

Herman said he’s optimistic about achieving zero waste this year, with more volunteers and waste sorting stations to help achieve the goal.

“It's been going very well — zero waste. We missed it by just a couple of percent last year; we're really working exceptionally hard on getting to zero waste,” said Herman.

“I think we're going to get very, very close. I think we can get there this year.”

Live music was played from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with acts changing every hour.

Herman said Saturday night saw a “great turnout” for Eagle Eyes, known for covering many of the Eagles’ greatest hits.

“They were rocking the whole place,” said Herman.

“They got a couple of songs going, and people got their cell phones swinging in the air, and lights on, lighting up the whole park. It was absolutely stunning.”

Herman said he was unsure what Ribfest 2024 would look like, but is expecting to make new improvements and continue to make changes.

“We're 12 years in on the Rotary Rib Fest, and every year we make changes; that's the objective,” said Herman.

“Ribfest is really done for the community. We are a conduit for raising money that enriches lives after this event by supporting seniors and youth programs that just make all of our lives that much better.”