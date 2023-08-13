Planned ignitions to fully contain Rossmoore Lake Wildfire

Photo: Castanet The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sends smoke into the sky in July.

While weather conditions kept planned ignitions from occurring yesterday on the Rossmoore Lake fire, the BC Wildfire Service said they are looking to attempt the ignitions again sometime this afternoon.

The 7,249-hectare wildfire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, located between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Andy Oldroyd, BCWS fire information officer, said crews were hoping for a window to conduct the ignitions on the fire’s southwestern flank, but weather conditions kept this from taking place.

“It was still too damp on the ground to get the fire to carry the way they need it to. So the plan is at this stage to have another go this afternoon,” said Oldroyd.

“It’ll be completely dependent on weather and the condition of the fuels on the ground in the southwestern corner. It’s likely to occur after lunch if it does occur.”

Increased smoke will likely be visible to Kamloops and Lac Le Jeune.

Oldroyd said the planned ignitions are being conducted about three kilometres south of Lac Le Jeune, and will completely contain the fire once completed.

“Once that little corner is done, that’s it. So that's that fire fully guarded all the way around and contained,” said Oldroyd.

A guard line has been completed along the southwest flank of the blaze ahead of the planned ignition.

Structure protection crews crews are working around properties near Lac Le Jeune, and are establishing a 12-foot wet line around the community.

According to BCWS, crews are continuing to work along the northwest flank of the blaze, conducting patrols and spot fire containment.

A crew is working from McConnel Road south along the west flank using a combination of direct attack, hand ignition and mop up techniques to consolidate the guard.

The wildfire currently has 174 firefighters, 38 structure protection personnel, and 26 pieces of heavy equipment working the blaze. There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and will update this story if more information becomes available.