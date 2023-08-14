Environment Canada forecasting warm week of weather with plenty of sun

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is forecast to see warm temperatures well over 30 C over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Clear and sunny skies are expected early on, before cloudy periods return later in the week and temperatures dip moderately.

Monday will see sunny skies and a daytime high of 36 C. Skies will remain clear into the night, as temperatures drop to a low of 18 C.

The warm weather will continue into Tuesday with plenty of sun and a high of 36 C expected during the day. Clear skies will remain overnight with a low of 20 C.

Wednesday will see more sun and a continuing daytime high of 36 C — around 8 C above seasonal averages. The evening will see temperatures reach a low of 18 C.

Thursday will see a high of 34 C as the sun continues to shine. Cloudy periods are predicted Thursday night, as temperatures drop to a low of 15 C.

Friday will see periods of both sun and cloud throughout the day, with temperatures lowering to a daytime high of 30 C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night as temperatures are predicted to drop even further to 13 C.

Mixes of sun and cloud are forecast to continue into the weekend, with highs predicted to be around 29 C.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Sunday, warning of a heat wave in the Okanagan over the coming week.