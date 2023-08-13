More volunteers posted at sorting stations to help Ribfest achieve zero waste

Photo: Castanet Volunteers sort through recyclables after last year's Ribfest. This year, organizers are aiming for a zero waste event, diverting 95 per cent of waste away from the landfill.

Kamloops Daybreak Rotary Ribfest organizers are hoping to pull off a zero waste event this year, bringing in more volunteer support at waste sorting stations to try and achieve this goal.

Ribfest organizer Bryce Herman said last year’s event, which was the first to aim for zero waste, saw about 90 per cent of waste diverted from landfills.

This is just shy of the official zero waste mark, which involves 95 per cent diversion.

“We came so close to hitting zero waste last year, we were literally within a couple of percentage points — that’s how close we got,” Herman said.

“It’s a real strong target for us. We want to be the first ones that show we can be a sustainable event. And so we’re pushing very hard, and our sustainability team is aggressively working on that.”

According to statistics from Kamloops Rotary Daybreak Ribfest, in 2022, about 4,800 kilograms of wood and 2,700 kilograms of compost was diverted from the landfill, along with 800 kilograms of cardboard and 600 kilograms of recycling.

In order to achieve zero waste status in 2023, Herman said the event has incorporated more volunteers to operate sorting stations set up throughout the park.

“We actually have people manning it, so they can help assist people. We’re educating the public at the same time,” Herman said.

“That’s how we're looking to achieve it, is by actually having people at the station so it is people resourced, and they aren't just static.”

Herman said he believes aiming for a zero-waste event is “the right thing to do.”

“It’s really what it gets down to,” he said.