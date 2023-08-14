Residents say Paul Lake park sign obstructing road view, presents safety hazard

Photo: Ron Lines Residents in the Pinantan and Paul Lake area are fed up with the placement of a provincial park sign they say is obstructing motorists' views of Pinantan Pritchard Road, leading to some close calls.

Residents who frequently travel Pinantan Pritchard Road say they’ve had too many close calls while driving due to the poor placement of a provincial park sign that seems to be obstructing the view of motorists pulling out of the park.

Ron Lines, a Pinantan Lake resident, said the sign is located at the entrance to Paul Lake Provincial Park.

“There's been many, many close calls at that intersection,” Lines said.

He said the sign is taken down during the winter months, but at this time of year, drivers will exit the park on to Pinantan Pritchard Road and have been observed pulling out on to the 80 km/h roadway right in front of other vehicles.

“It's pretty much a blind corner, it’s on a bad curve, it’s got lots of trees — but the most immediate issue is this provincial park sign is actually closer to the road than the stop sign,” Lines said.

“When you stop at the stop sign you're fine, but you pull out, you can't see the oncoming traffic because of the provincial park sign.”

Lines has sent emails to a number of provincial government representatives in July and again in August expressing concern about the sign and telling them it’s a safety hazard.

He said he’s have asked for the sign to be moved back from the road in order to improve driver safety — but he hasn’t yet received a reply.

The issue is frustrating for a number of other residents.

Bronwen Scott said just recently, she was driving into Kamloops and could see a truck and trailer waiting at the stop sign to leave the park.

“He pulled out right in front of me. I laid on the horn, and slammed on the brakes,” she said, noting it isn’t the first time this has happened.

“All I know is that when I go past that spot — because I live out beyond it — I made sure to slow down 20 kilometres under the speed limit, just in case someone pulls out in front of me.”

After the most recent incident, Scott left a comment on a community Facebook page and found a lot of people have had similar experiences.

She agrees the sign is contributing to the lack of visibility in the area.

“We do have to do something, get some government ministry interested in making that area safer, because there is going to be a really bad accident there,” Scott said.

Dave Shackelly has also emailed an official with the ministry of transportation and infrastructure as well as the premier’s office detailing close calls he experienced while driving past the area.

He said a truck pulled out in front of him and it was everything he could to stop. When both vehicles came to a halt, he saw a child inside the other car, making him think of his own daughter.

“That sign has to be moved before someone loses a life,” he said in his email to MOTI.

According to the email thread, the MOTI official agreed to forward Shackelly’s request to BC Parks in order to have them relocate the sign.

However, the sign remains in its place.

Castanet Kamloops has also reached out to ministry officials but has yet to receive a reply.

“It’s just a small issue, I think, in the big scheme of things,” Lines said.

“It's such a small little issue that would be so easy to fix — yet nobody wants to own it.”