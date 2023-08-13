Thousands headed to downtown Kamloops for Hot Nite in the City

Hundreds of cars and tens of thousands of people showed up to take in this year’s Hot Nite in the City.

The 29th annual summer show and shine was held in downtown Kamloops on Saturday, with Victoria Street blocked off between First Avenue and Sixth Avenue to make room for event attendees and all makes and models of vehicles.

Ron Popove, event organizer, said it’s been a great event, with 549 cars on the street. He said RCMP estimates between 35,000 and 40,000 people have walked through the show.

“I have to say this is the best one we've had,” Popove said.

“With the amount of entries we've had, and the truck light show we had [Friday] night — you would have thought it was a daytime show, we were that busy. And it’s a great event.”

Hot Nite kicked off with a poker run on Friday evening, with participants stopping at seniors’ homes throughout the city to pick up cards. The night continued with a remote car show and shine, and a truck light show.

“We filled up Victoria. From Fifth to Sixth, and Fifth Avenue north was all full of trucks,” Popove said.

The main show and shine got started early Saturday morning, and ran until about 3 p.m.

Popove credited Hot Nite’s volunteers for the show’s success, with a group showing up at 3:30 a.m. to help cars file in to their spots downtown.

He said one show and shine entrant travelled from Ontario, and others came from Prince Rupert and California to be at Hot Nite.

“We have a good reputation. We have a great show, and the show is possible because of our participants. And then the people at the city of Kamloops come out and support it,” he said.

Attendees remarked on the easygoing atmosphere, music and food, and the wide variety of cars to be seen at the show.

“It’s great to see all the people out enjoying themselves,” one person said.

“People are here to show off all the hard work that they've done over the years to get these cars where they are — it's awesome to see.”

Another attendee, who entered his Ferrari 360 Modena in the show, said he travelled from Burnaby to take part in Hot Nite for the second time.

“I’ve owned this car for about nine years — and I love it. I guess once you go for Ferrari, you don’t want to change,” he said.

He said he enjoyed the drive from Vancouver to Kamloops, and was looking forward to meeting more people who share his passion for cars.

“I’m glad to participate in the show,” he said.