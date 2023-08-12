BCWS monitoring weather conditions at Rossmoore fire before deciding to start planned ignition

Photo: Castanet The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sends smoke into the sky in July.

BC Wildfire Service crews will be closely monitoring weather conditions at the Rossmoore Lake fire on Saturday, waiting for an opportunity to conduct a planned ignition intended to help fully contain the wildfire.

The 7,249-hectare wildfire, which was discovered on July 21, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops. BCWS said Friday the planned ignition to the southwest would complete containment lines around the wildfire.

Andy Oldroyd, BCWS fire information officer, said a guard line has been completed to the south of Lac Le Jeune ahead of the ignition.

“That means that the planned ignition that we were going to do is the smaller of the two options — which is good. That means that the fire will be further away from property in the community,” Oldroyd said.

“We still haven't got the conditions to ignite that burn at the moment. So we're constantly monitoring throughout today, and they're going to do some small test burns to see how it behaves.”

He noted the situation is still fluid, but said the Lac Le Jeune community will be notified if the planned ignition will go ahead in the afternoon or not.

After a cooler week, the weather is starting to warm up. Oldroyd said Saturday morning that it’s already evident the fire is more active than it has been in the past few days, but crews are still able to focus on similar objectives.

“The focus of the crews is still getting guard line containment and hotspots out while we can get closer to the fire edge with this milder weather, ahead of probably more realistically, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday as the bad fire weather days ahead of us,” he said.

According to BCWS, crews are continuing to work along the northwest flank of the fire to conduct patrols and spot fire containment.

A crew is working from McConnell Road south along the west flank using a combination of direct attack, hand ignition and mop up techniques to consolidate the guard.

Structure protection personnel are still conducting night shift patrols along Long Lake Road, Edith Lake Road and Goose Lake Road, while the day shift is setting up a mass water delivery system, a wet line, and structure protection in the community of Lac Le Jeune.

On Friday, the City of Kamloops closed its emergency operations centre, which was opened due to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. EOC officials said this decision was made as the wildfire no longer presents an imminent threat to properties within city limits, but the fire will continue to be monitored.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC is still active, with hundreds of properties in Electoral Area J and L under evacuation alert due to the Rossmoore wildfire. About 18 properties remain under evacuation order.

There are 162 firefighters assigned to the wildfire, along with 37 structure protection personnel and 32 pieces of heavy equipment. There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and will update this story if more information becomes available.