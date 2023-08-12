Kamloops councillor seeking bylaw change to allow RMTs to operate home businesses

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops councillor is seeking an amendment to city bylaws which would allow registered massage therapists to run home-based businesses, with local RMTs saying the change would benefit healthcare professionals and the community.

Jennifer Norman, an RMT who has lived in Kamloops for the past two years, said her initial plan when moving to the city was to open a home-based practice, only to find out it wasn’t permitted by municipal bylaws.

“It was the only municipality I ever heard of at the time that did not allow RMTs to work from home,” Norman said.

She said she obtained a job at a “wonderful clinic,” but the existence of this bylaw never sat well with her.

“I spoke with other RMTs in the area with similar frustrations — many of them are new mothers, and have to take reduced work hours. It is this ongoing frustration in the background,” she said.

Norman said she ended up discussing the matter with Katie Neustaeter when the city councillor was door-knocking on the campaign trail last year.

Neustaeter, who introduced the motion during a July 25 council meeting, said she has been working together with Norman as well as City of Kamloops staff to bring this forward to her colleagues around the horseshoe.

“Staff have been very supportive and believe that there is a strong path forward for this,” Neustaeter said.

The motion, if approved, will see city staff bring forward a report and prepare amendments to the municipal zoning bylaw to permit RMTs to operate as home-based businesses across the city.

Neustaeter's motion said under existing bylaws, unregistered massage therapists working with a spa service or offering relaxation massage are permitted to have home businesses, but qualified RMTs, who are subject to the rules and regulations of a professional regulatory body, aren’t able to do so.

Her motion notes this bylaw disproportionally impacts women and those with young families, as women make up 78 per cent of RMTs in Canada.

Neustaeter said running a home-based practice can offer RMTs greater flexibility and freedom. She said in Kamloops, RMTs can operate a mobile practice, but this is “considerably less safe,” involving hauling heavy equipment to unfamiliar places where the environment is less controlled by the professionals.

“It is far preferred, particularly for women, to create an environment that they know is safe and is clean and is accessible,” Neustaeter said.

Norman said opening up a home-based practice would allow for massively reduced overhead costs. She said RMTs working in a clinic setting typically end up paying about 25 to 30 per cent of their income each month for rent.

“Massage therapy in itself is quite physically demanding on your body, and it has a very high rate of attrition,” Norman said, noting many RMTs leave the profession after about five to eight years due to burnout and injury.

She said a home-based business would allow an RMT to work at a reasonable pace for them, and not be forced to increase work hours due to financial struggles.

“You wouldn't have to work as often, and actually increase the longevity of your career."

She said if RMTs can operate out of home-based businesses, their services are more accessible for people across the city — particularly those who don’t have a car, or might not be able to drive due to an injury.

“People who are really struggling with mobility issues, you're allowing them to go to someone that might be down the street from them rather than them having to navigate the downtown core,” Norman said.

“There's lots of wonderful businesses in the downtown core, but opening it up for a city that doesn't have a ton of transportation options I think only serves everyone.”

Norman said she believes this bylaw change could also help attract more RMTs to Kamloops.

"What incentive is the city creating for local professionals to actually come to Kamloops, when the cost of living is so high, but it's more expensive to be a massage therapist in Kamloops versus Kelowna?" she said.

Neustaeter’s motion will be discussed and put to a council vote on Tuesday, Aug. 15.