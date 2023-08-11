Downtown Kamloops road closures take effect Friday as Hot Nite in the City kicks off

Photo: Castanet

A number of road closures in downtown Kamloops will take effect on Friday evening as Hot Nite in the City kicks off.

“On Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, motorists can expect major detours in the downtown core,” the City of Kamloops said in a social media post.

According to the City of Kamloops, as of 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, Victoria Street will be closed between Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue will be closed from Lansdowne Street to Seymour Street.

The second annual Dubs Kustoms pedal powered drag race will be held along Victoria Street at 7 p.m., and the night will end with a truck light show at 9:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 12 — the day of the show and shine — Victoria Street will be closed to pedestrians only between First Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenues will also be closed from Lansdowne to Seymour for the event.

Roads will reopen as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

BC Transit and the City of Kamloops said transit will be free for all conventional routes and handyDART service for Hot Nite in the City and Kamloops Ribfest, which runs from Friday, Aug. 11 until Sunday, Aug. 13.