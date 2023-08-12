Harvest by Nandi brings vegetarian and vegan options to Kamloops Ribfest

Photo: Mya Toews A customer checking out the Harvest by Nandi booth located at the Riverside Park parking lot on Friday.

Kamloops Ribfest, the popular annual summer event all about barbecue, will be offering vegetarian and vegan options for the sixth year in a row.

Nandi Spolia has been a part of Ribfest for six years, first starting out by bringing event attendees offerings from Nandi's Flavours of India, and more recently continuing as Harvest by Nandi.

While the festival revolves around meat, Spolia said they always get very busy after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and all day Sunday.

The booth offers vegetarian and vegan Indian food including veggie pakoras, chana masala, veggie korma and samosas. Prices for the food range from $10 to $18.

"We find that a lot of people are really pleased with it," said event organizer Bryce Herman.

"I mean, Ribfest means it's ribs. There's no doubt that people come down for the ribs, that's the primary, but we want to be able to be as inclusive as possible with everybody."

Spolia's booth will be located in a different spot this year, in Riverside Park's Heritage House parking lot among the other food vendors that do not offer ribs. In past years, his booth has been right beside the ribbers, and Spolia said he's talked with event organizers to get back to his original spot at next year's event.

Other vendors will be offering sweets like ice cream and doughnuts. Many of the rib stands also offer coleslaw, beans and bread that are vegetarian friendly.

At the beginning of the summer, Herman said a vegan food truck could possibly be in attendance during this year's Ribfest, but the truck won't be able to make it to the event after all, as it couldn't get city permits in time.