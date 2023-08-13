The TCSC Tournament Capital Classic returns in August for third annual event

Photo: Kent Aitchison Two participants at last year's competition.

Tournament Capital Strength and Conditioning is hosting its third annual Tournament Capital Classic at the end of the month.

TCSC is bringing back the crossfit tournament to Kamloops on Aug. 26. The competition will take place at the TCSC gym in Sahali during the morning, and competitors will head to the Tournament Capital Centre for the afternoon.

Sixty-four teams of two from across Western Canada will compete for the $1,000 grand prize.

TCSC owner Kent Aitchison said that it's one of the biggest — if not the largest — crossfit tournament across Western Canada.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and watch the competition. The full event schedule can be found on the Tournament Capital Classic website.