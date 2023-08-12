Former RIH nurse to cycle Tour de Cure to fundraise money for the BC Cancer Foundation

Photo: Tour de Cure Donna Brooks with other participants after finishing last year's Tour de Cure.

A former Royal Inland Hospital nurse is taking on the 200 kilometre Tour de Cure to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation.

The Tour de Cure is a cycling fundraiser event that has over 2,000 participants. Each person has to raise $2,500 to enter the tour, which has participants biking from Cloverdale to Hope over the span of two days.

Donna Brooks said she worked at RIH as a nurse for 25 years, and in the cancer clinic for 15 years. She said she has been surrounded by cancer for years, not just at work, but also in her personal life.

“I'm one of those whose lives have been touched in many ways by cancer,” Brooks told Castanet Kamloops.

“I have lost both my parents. I lost my dad about 25 years ago to cancer. …I lost my mom in 2019 to cancer and my sister just last year.”

Brooks said she decided to take part in the Tour de Cure to carry on her sister’s legacy. She said her sister took part in the Alberta Ride to Conquer Cancer and in 2019, after their mother had passed away, Brooks decided to join her.

“I lost my sister last March. And for me, [the tour] was partly a way of my grief,” she said.

“Grief has the typical five stages: anger, loss, depression, disbelief, and acceptance. And so there's actually a term for the sixth stage of grief, which is finding meaning.

“For me, the Tour de Cure was a way to find meaning, and to maybe do something that could help other people.”

This is the second year of the Tour de Cure for Brooks, but the first year she is riding with a team.

She decided to form a team with her sister’s friends, as well as her daughter. The team is named the Dandelions, after a patient and nurse that she met while working at RIH.

Brooks said a nurse named Deb had formed a close relationship with her patient named Colleen, and she had a saying to help her get through treatments.

“One thing [Deb] said to Colleen was, ‘You got to be strong, you don't want to be the orchid or the rose, you've got to be tough, you've got to be like a dandelion’,” said Brooks.

Brooks said this saying stuck with her, adding she thinks dandelions represent an individual's strength and beauty while battling cancer.

Brooks and the Dandelions will be taking on the Tour de Cure from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, and donations can be made to the Tour de Cure website.