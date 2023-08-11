Kamloops RCMP locate 49-year-old local man

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP said Eungrae Lee has been located and he is safe.

ORIGINAL: 12:52 p.m.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a local man who was reported missing on Thursday.

In a news release, police said 49-year-old Eungrae Lee last had contact with a family member through text message late in the morning on Aug. 10.

Since then, Mounties said he left his phone and vehicle at his house in Sahali and hasn't returned, which is uncharacteristic of him.

Lee stands six feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds and usually wears glasses. Lee does not speak English.

Anyone who sees Lee or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.