City of Kamloops closes EOC as Rossmoore no longer an 'imminent risk to the community'

Photo: BC The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

The City of Kamloops closed its emergency operations centre on Friday afternoon, saying the Rossmoore Lake wildfire no longer poses imminent risk to the community.

The city’s EOC has been active since July 22 in response to the wildfire, which was discovered on July 21 and is still burning out of control between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

On Friday, the city announced the EOC closure in a news release.

“Command will be transferring to the Kamloops Fire Rescue’s Departmental Operations Centre (DOC) effective at 1 p.m.,” the statement said.

“Both Kamloops Fire Rescue and the city’s emergency preparedness program will continue to monitor the fire as needed and will respond should conditions change.”

BC Wildfire Service said on Friday that conditions on the 7,249-hectare blaze had been stable due to the cool weather seen over the region over the past few days, giving crews the ability to put in guard lines and work closer to the fire itself.

Crews are preparing for a planned ignition to take place in the southwest area of the wildfire, which BCWS said will help to complete containment lines around the blaze.

About 18 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District remain under evacuation order, while evacuation alerts are still in effect for more than 300 properties.

The wildfire is burning within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune, and BCWS said a community meeting was held on Thursday night to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and discuss the wildfire with the incident commander.

ORIGINAL: 11:47 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are preparing for another planned ignition at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, an operation which would complete containment lines around the 7,249-hectare blaze.

The wildfire, which was discovered on July 21, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune and 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Andy Oldroyd, BCWS fire information officer, said if weather conditions allow, the planned ignition will take place in the southwestern part of the fire.

“That Rossmoore Lake fire is almost fully contained now, so we've got a good guard line, around probably 90 per cent of that fire. But it's the bottom southwestern corner of that fire that that we need to do the work on,” Oldroyd said.

He said due to the terrain and vegetation in the area, it will take a number of days to finish the guard. While cooler temperatures have resulted in “stable” fire activity over last three to four days, the weather is set to warm up over the weekend and into next week.

“To make it fully contained, was going to take a number of days that we don't have between now and the hot weather,” he said.

According to BCWS, crews are putting in a guard line that’s closer to the Lac Le Jeune community, setting up a mass water delivery system, structure protection and establishing a 12 foot wet line around the area.

“If the weather conditions are right over the next two days, then we're going to do a planned ignition in that bottom southwestern corner to take out the fuel between the fire and the new guard line,” Oldroyd said.

“And that will effectively put containment fully around that fire, which will be good for the community.”

Oldroyd said BCWS hosts a community meeting in Lac Le Jeune on Thursday night to give residents the chance to ask questions and discuss the wildfire with the incident commander.

He noted information officers will be working throughout the community over the next few days, knocking on doors and visiting the campground at the nearby provincial park to make sure people have the information they need and understand what’s happening.

BCWS said just under 200 firefighters, structure protection personnel, 32 pieces of heavy equipment and air support are working on the Rossmoore Lake fire.

Crews are working along the northwest flank to conduct patrols and spot fire containment, with while crews work along rock bluffs on the northeast corner to patrol and directly attack the fire.

A crew is working from McConnell Road south along the west flank using a combination of direct attack, hand ignition and mop up techniques.

Heavy equipment continues to work on guard construction in the southwest.