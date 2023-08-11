New Afton underground mining back up and running after engineer review

Photo: Google Street View

The New Gold New Afton Mine has resumed its underground mining operations after engineers confirmed the structural integrity of the mine tailings storage facility on Thursday.

New Gold had announced that all underground mining would be stopped after routine inspections on Wednesday, Aug. 9 found "visual geotechnical variances" that required review.

All underground mining activities resumed in the evening of Aug. 10 after an engineer review confirmed the structural integrity and behaviour of the New Afton Tailings Storage Facility is "normal and expected."

“[New Gold] acted promptly, advising the relevant authorities, and proactively suspending underground mining activities with health, safety and the wellbeing of our employees, contractors, and communities as our top priority,” New Gold said in a statement.

New Gold noted milling operations were unaffected, and in-pit tailings deposition continued as planned.