Impaired driving charges submitted after vehicle swerves, crashes off Highway 99

Photo: TikTok / Roslyn Kent Video footage posted on TikTok shows a vehicle driving on Highway 99, swerving into oncoming traffic. Police say one woman was detained and charges of impaired driving are being submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.

Police are submitting impaired driving charges to the BC Prosecution Service after a vehicle was seen driving erratically and then crashing on Highway 99, north of Lillooet.

A TikTok video posted earlier this week shows a vehicle weaving about the highway, crossing double solid yellow centre lines and nearly crashing into a line of cars travelling in the opposite direction.

A caption on the video indicates the incident happened on Aug. 7.

“When we first drove up behind them, they were stopped in the centre of our lane in an 80 km/h zone,” said text overlaid on the video.

The vehicle is finally seen driving into the oncoming traffic lane and off the road and careening into a ditch.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Castanet Kamloops that police were dispatched to a crash at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 7. The collision happened past the 10 Mile Slide area north of Lillooet, on Highway 99.

“The officer entered into an impaired operation of a motor vehicle investigation in which the driver, a 36-year-old woman, was detained,” Grandy said.

“Charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating with over 80mg of alcohol are being submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.”

Grandy said the woman was released from custody with an upcoming court appearance.