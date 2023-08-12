Wheels of Fortune fundraiser brings in $69K for CNIB programming

Photo: CNIB

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind has raised about $69,000 from its Wheels of Fortune fundraiser, which saw one winner take home a new convertible.

The Wheels of Fortune fundraiser raises money for programs and services offered by CNIB in B.C. The fundraiser took place over the last six months, and included a car raffle and a 50/50 draw.

The car to win was a 1964 Mercury Comet Caliente Convertible.

“From technology training to children and youth groups, CNIB’s innovative programs are designed to educate, engage, and support participants who are blind or low vision across all areas of their lives,” said Shalon Morrison, manager of major gifts and philanthropy, in a statement.

“On behalf of CNIB and the people we serve, I’d like to thank everyone who purchased tickets for the car raffle and 50/50 draw. Thank you for supporting CNIB and the programs we deliver in communities across the province.”

H. Edwards from Chilliwack took home the Mercury Comet, and F. Cougoulat from Victoria won $9,500 from the 50/50 draw.