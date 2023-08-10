Kamloops to reopen city parks after fire-risk related closures

Photo: Castanet Peterson Creek Park.

The City of Kamloops is reopening its parks after rain and cooler weather, but warn they could close them again as another heat wave looms.

The city’s nature parks and trails will be reopened effective Friday, Aug. 11 following their closure on Aug. 4 due to extreme fire danger.

“Residents and visitors are invited to recreate in our community's natural spaces, but are reminded to stay vigilant and report fires immediately. Parks crews will be removing signage and unlocking gates throughout the day,” said the city in a news release.

Kamloops fire chief Ken Uzeloc says while the fire risk is not gone, they understand how important outdoor recreation is to the community.

"Although we will need to re-evaluate the risks as the temperatures rise again next week, we felt it was important to open these spaces to our residents throughout the weekend as we experience some reprieve," he said.

Smoking is always prohibited in all city parks and walking trails.

The Barnhartvale Landfill and Yard Waste Depot will also reopen effective 8:30 a.m. on Friday.