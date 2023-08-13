Chase woman gets probation following assault that left acquaintance needing stitches

Photo: Castanet

A Chase woman who assaulted an acquaintance after being accused of stealing an item must spend 12 months on probation.

Brook-Lynn Gorrill, 27, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of assault.

Court heard Gorrill pushed and punched an acquaintance, leaving a large gash requiring nine stitches, during a conflict in which she was accused of stealing an item.

The incident happened on Sept. 22, 2022.

Defence lawyer Jamie Gagnon said Gorrill, who has no prior criminal record, witnessed a stabbing in 2018, which caused her to develop PTSD and depression.

Gagnon said Gorrill had also been exposed to violence as a child.

“She told me she did feel triggered during this incident, which caused her to get defensive,” Gagnon said.

“The actions of the complainant, I guess coming towards her in an aggressive manner with accusations, that was enough.”

Gagnon told court Gorrill was remorseful and is taking responsibility for her actions.

Gorrill was ordered to not come into contact with the complainant, to undertake any counselling directed by her probation officer, and to apologize to the complainant.