Kamloops councillor puts forward motion aimed at improving inclusivity, diversity

A city councillor hopes Kamloops will be the next Canadian municipality to join a nationwide program aimed at making the community a more inclusive, equitable space.

Coun. Nancy Bepple has put forward a motion, which will be discussed and put to a vote during Tuesday’s council meeting, suggesting city staff research and report back about the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities program.

The report would include the potential implications for the city if this program were implemented.

According to Bepple, the coalition is a pan-Canadian organization involving over 100 municipalities which puts forward a number of steps communities can take to improve diversity, equity and inclusivity.

“It may be that the city wants to strengthen its equity, diversity and inclusion regardless, but what this does is it gives us a framework to work within,” Bepple said.

“It's been designed specifically based on the types of things that municipalities are responsible for, so those are things that we can work on.”

Bepple said she started thinking about the program while attending a diversity workshop at a Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention a number of months ago. When she returned, she met with the equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator at the City of Kamloops.

“She put forward this as a possible way for Kamloops to continue to work that we've been doing in terms of equity, diversity and inclusion. And I think it's a good step forward,” Bepple said.

The councillor said the City of Kamloops has worked to improve accessibility within the organization itself, noting the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities program can be applied both internally and in the community as a whole.

“The first step is to convince my colleagues to have a look at it — that’s what this motion is about — and then if they think that if they agree with me, then the next step would be to put some resources into looking at ways of improving equity, diversity and inclusion in Kamloops,” Bepple said.

She noted inclusivity is identified as an area of focus within council’s recently adopted strategic plan.

“That is one of our strategic goals. Now we have to look at ways of putting it into action.”