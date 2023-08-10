Province, TteS partner to set up wildfire evacuee accommodations in Rayleigh

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A B.C. wildfire. The province announced on Thursday it is setting up evacuee accommodations in Rayleigh in the event that people have to leave their homes due to wildfires.

A camp being set up for wildfire evacuees in Rayleigh will have space for up to 300 people, and is expected to be operational next week.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said Thursday the evacuee accommodations in Kamloops are being established proactively, ensuring that people who might have to leave their homes due to wildfires have a safe place to stay.

“We are working with communities across the province to set up these kinds of group lodging facilities, and ideally none of them would ever have to be used, but it is better for us to be prepared than to be surprised by a mass evacuation,” Ma said.

“Especially when we know that hotel accommodations and other commercial accommodations are limited in a lot of areas because of tourism.”

The accommodations in Rayleigh will be managed by the province, which has partnered with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc to provide cultural and traditional supports.

Ma said this will include cultural activity spaces for smudging and prayers.

“This is, I think, a really exciting partnership. But at the same time, we hope we will never have to use it,” she said.

According to the province, these accommodations will serve as a “supplementary resource,” boosting the region’s existing capacity to house evacuees during peak tourism season.

In a statement, TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said her community realizes the significance of being proactive as wildfires present an ever-growing threat.

“This partnership is a testament to our determination to lend a helping hand to the people who need it most,” Casimir said.

“This evacuee site will also provide essential culturally safe support to Indigenous Peoples who have been forced from their home communities.

The province said it continues to assess capacity for group lodging to ensure support for evacuees and responders is available.

B.C. residents are encouraged to put together an emergency plan and grab-and-go bag, in order to make sure they are prepared in the event of an evacuation.