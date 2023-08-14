Tapestry Festival returns to the North Shore in September

Photo: Patti Phillips Attendees dancing at last year's Tapestry Festival.

The second annual Tapestry Festival is coming back to McDonald Park for another celebration of cultural diversity.

The festival will take place on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be 16 performances, 11 food vendors, art pavilions and vendors, cultural pavilions and a kids zone where children can learn about different cultures.

There will also be a large photo area with backdrops and cultural clothing for people to try on.

The event is free to attend, open to all ages and is pet friendly.

“You experience cultures that you've never experienced before. You learn about different cultures. You'll be dancing. You'll be eating foods that you've never tried before,” said Patti Phillips, Tapestry event coordinator.

“It's all about the experience in every area. It's one of the things you have to be there to feel it. It's incredible.”

Phillips said her favourite part of last year’s event was dancing to Indian music with people from all around the community.

“They had this amazing music from India. There were at least 100 people that were up dancing, every age, every colour, every culture, it was just absolutely incredible,” she said.

“I just get goosebumps thinking about it. That was my favourite part when everybody just joined in together.”