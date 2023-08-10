New Gold suspends underground mining activity at New Afton Mine; awaits engineer review

Photo: Google Street View New Gold announced Thursday it has temporarily suspended underground mining operations at New Afton Mine in Kamloops.

New Gold has temporarily suspended underground mining activities at its New Afton Mine after a regular inspection of its tailings storage facility found “geotechnical variances" requiring an engineering review.

In a news release issued Thursday, New Gold Inc. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“During regular inspections of the New Afton Tailings Storage Facility completed on Aug. 9, the company observed geotechnical variances that require further review by the Engineer of Record,” the statement said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the company has elected to suspend underground mining activities allowing its EOR appropriate time to review the findings.”

New Gold said milling operations at the Kamloops mine are continuing with its existing surface stockpile, and in-pit tailings deposition is ongoing.

The company said it is working with regulatory authorities to address the situation.

“Our priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities,” the statement said.