TNRD encouraging community water system customers to conserve water

Photo: Pixabay

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is encouraging customers of its 11 community water systems to conserve water due to ongoing drought conditions.

In a news release, Tyrone McCabe, TNRD manager of utility services, thanked customers who have already decided to voluntarily reduce water consumption.

“This is beneficial for the environment, leads to personal cost savings for customers and less wear and tear on infrastructure,” McCabe said.

“While we are not issuing enforceable conservation measures at this time, we know there are benefits if customers are able to curb their usage where possible.”

The TNRD said it owns and operates 11 Community Water Systems, which were constructed within communities and later acquired by the regional district upon request.

The smaller water systems range in size from about 16 to 290 connections.

The regional district said there are no emergency conservation measures currently in place for these community systems, noting local conditions for those water sources remain viable.

According to the TNRD, water meters have been installed for all connections, a project which was fully completed as of spring 2022. The regional district said this measure has led to significant improvements in water conservation, as customers are more aware of their usage and system leaks can be quickly identified.

In its statement, the TNRD noted the majority of rural properties in electoral areas are on private wells or other water systems not operated by the regional district.

“Although the TNRD does not have authority over those systems, these users are encouraged to also implement water conservation measures due to the drought conditions throughout the Thompson-Nicola region,” the statement said.