Kamloops Tsunami swimmers head to provincials after qualifying on home turf

Photo: Kamloops Tsunami/Facebook The provincial qualifiers hanging out in the TCC hot tub after practice.

Over a dozen swimmers from the Kamloops Tsunami are heading to provincials this month after qualifying on home turf during regionals last weekend.

The Kamloops Tsunami hosted over 280 swimmers for the Okanagan Regional Championships which was held at the Canada Games Pool from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7.

Kamloops team members earned 41 individual medals and finished third overall in the Okanagan region. The team also finished second within the men’s standings.

Seventeen swimmers have qualified for individual events at the B.C. Summer Swimming Association Provincial Championships, with an additional eight qualifying in team relay events.

Results from last weekend's events can be found on the Kamloops Tsunami website.

The championships will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20.