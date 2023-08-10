RCMP search for man wanted on warrant who may be in Kamloops area

Photo: RCMP

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted man.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Raymond Francis Thiffault, 32, is wanted on a warrant in the upper Fraser Valley region for possession of stolen property, failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with an undertaking and driving while prohibited.

“Kamloops RCMP officers believe Thiffault may be in the Kamloops or surrounding area,” Evelyn said.

“We are asking the public to please be on the lookout for him, and report any information related to his whereabouts to your nearest police detachment.”

Thiffault is described as a 32-year-old male standing six-foot-two with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Thiffault's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.