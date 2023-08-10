Kamloops RCMP ask for help to find missing Smithers teenager

Photo: RCMP David George Wesley, 18, was reported missing to Smithers police earlier in August. He is believed to have been dropped off in Kamloops on Aug. 3.

Police are looking for a missing Smithers teenager who was last reported to be in Kamloops.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said David George Wesley, 18, was reported missing to Smithers police earlier in August.

Since then, RCMP have received information indicating Wesley was dropped off in Kamloops on Aug. 3.

“Police are concerned for the wellbeing of David and are asking anyone who has had contact with him or knows where he may be to please reach out to us as soon as possible so that we may confirm his wellbeing,” Evelyn said.

Wesley is described as an Indigenous man, standing five-foot-nine and weighting 150 pounds. He has a fair complexion, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Wesley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP or their nearest police detachment.