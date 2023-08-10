Fire activity at Rossmoore Lake fire near Kamloops quieter, thanks to rain

Photo: BCWS

Mother Nature gave fire crews south of Kamloops an assist overnight with some much-needed rain.

BC Wildfire Services information officer Andy Oldroyb says fire activity at the Rossmoore Lake blaze has decreased over the past 24 hours due to the wet weather.

However, the fire is still classified as out of control.

“We got some good rain over the last 24 hours. That's going to give us a couple of days before the temperature increases over the weekend,” Oldroyb said Thursday.

Meanwhile, a community meeting is planned for this 6:30 this evening at the Lac Le Jeune Nature Resort to update residents on the fire.

The meeting is being held in conjunction with the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

Oldroyb says evacuation alerts and orders will be reviewed later today to see if any changes are warranted. Currently, all orders and alerts remain in place.

As of Thursday morning, Oldroyb said fire activity was “pretty quiet.”

“It's giving us a couple of days to build guards and contain the fire as best as possible,” he said.

There are 35 ground crew actioning the fire, along with support from heavy equipment and air resources.

The fire is currently mapped at 7,249.1 hectares.

It's burning about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, and smoke can be seen from the city.

We'll update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.