Two people have been charged following 2019 trial

Photo: Castanet/file

Two people have been charged with perjury following a lengthy investigation by Kamloops RCMP.

The charges stem from a Kamloops manslaughter trial in 2019.

In a news release, RCMP officials say the BC Prosecution Service approved and requeted warrants for James David Bond, 33 and Sara Anne Hupe, 42.

Each face one count of perjury.

"The recommendations to proceed with perjury charges followed a lengthy investigation led by our Serious Crimes Unit and relate to accusations involving the intent to mislead just," says Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley.

"The charge is not one we commonly put forth and was the result of the hard work and effort of our Kamloops team."

Both warrants were successfully executed with assistance from police agencies on Vancouver Island.