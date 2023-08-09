Lightning sparks new spot fires north of Kamloops

Photo: BCWS map Two new fires were sparked by lightning north of Tranquille Wednesday night.

Lightning has sparked new fires north of Kamloops.

Two were discovered by the BC Wildfire service just north of the Tranquille area on Wednesday evening.

The first was discovered around 6:30 p.m. near Doherty Creek. The second is located near Watching Creek and was discovered at about 7:15 p.m. Both are estimated at 0.009 hectares and were burning out of control.

Lightning also started a fire near Barriere.

Barrier Fire Rescue posted on social media that it was called out at 6:19 p.m. to a report of the sight of smoke near Louis Creek.

The fire department said a lightning strike caused the fire on the mountain across Highway 5 from the first pullout after Exlou. The BC Wildfire Service was notified.



