Photo: Thinkstock

The City of Kamloops said pickleball courts in a North Shore park are receiving a “complete overhaul,” and have been temporarily shuttered to allow the improvements to take place.

The city announced the closure on social media Wednesday morning.

“A complete overhaul has begun on the McDonald Park pickleball courts, including resurfacing,” the statement said.

“The space is currently closed but will be back in play on Sept. 15.”