Users of Noble Creek irrigation system looking to propose solutions to keep system running

Photo: Castanet The confluence of the Thompson rivers, pictured in July. Noble Creek irrigation system users are looking for solutions after the system intake was shut off due to low river levels.

Users of the Noble Creek Irrigation System are looking to propose alternative solutions to the City of Kamloops in an attempt to keep water running to farms after the system was shut off last week as river levels reached historic lows.

Adam Woodward, of Woodward Cider Co. and Privato Wine, said the system was turned off last Thursday, but he wasn’t notified until he reached out to the City of Kamloops by email a couple of days later.

“We're in the hottest part of the year right now. I haven't been watering for close to a week now, and things are starting to turn brown already,” Woodward said.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility services manager, said the irrigation system was turned off once the river dropped below the level needed for the operation.

“We don't have enough water in the river to supply enough to meet the demand,” Wightman said.

“The system starts going into alarm and shuts down, and at that point we just turn the system off until the water levels return to normal.”

Wightman said this isn't the first time the irrigation system has had to be shut down, adding there is nothing city staff can do given the low water levels.

"We don't have [council] direction to explore any kind of temporary water options out there," said Wightman.

Woodward told Castanet Kamloops he will be meeting with city staff on Thursday to look at some options for keeping the system operational.

“We’re meeting with the city, and I've got our irrigation specialist from Southern Irrigation meeting with some of the city staff,” said Woodward, adding his goal is to find solutions that will "keep the taps on."

Woodward said he’s open to any option that will keep the system running, but said one alternative he's looking at is opening an existing second intake to allow more water into the irrigation system.

“We might get a lot more debris because the water isn't screened out as effectively as the other one, but there's no debris in the water at all right now,” he said.

“The debris concern is more in spring freshet when you get the runoff and the water is filthy dirty, but now that water is clean, and those pumps can handle a little bit of debris.”

The City of Kamloops had previously decided to decommission the Noble Creek irrigation system by the end of September due to erosion concerns. The city said it would implement a decommission payment program for the 41 system users.

At the time, Wightman told Castanet Kamloops the possibility of a severe drought might mean the irrigation system could be shut down sooner than expected.

Woodward said the sudden decommissioning of the system won’t give farmers enough time to set up an alternative water supply for next season.

He said he also plans to go to the next city council meeting on Aug. 15 to ask council for an alternative.

“So essentially, our ask from council on the 15th is ‘Can you try to run it for another year, or at least slow down the decommissioning?’” Woodward said.

“So that it gives us time to put in our own systems or look at the option of banding together and taking over the system ourselves, which would be far cheaper.”