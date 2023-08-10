Naval team shows off equipment, drones and Defender class boat at Riverside Park

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Naval Security Team spent a day at Riverside Park, showing off their equipment, gear and a 25 foot defence boat capable of going 45 knots and making hairpin turns.

Robert Newton, lieutenant and commanding officer, said on Tuesday the team has been on a three week tour across the Interior, starting in Kelowna, where they conducted training exercises.

“We’ve been very well received, and we're very appreciative of it. We're working on community outreach, and a new program that we call the Naval Experience Program or the NEP,” said Newton.

“We're trying to do some recruiting because everywhere else in Canada, we're short staffed too. And we need to get some new people into the military.”

Vatthana Phommavongsay, master sailor and maintenance supervisor for the Naval Security Team, said the team has been approached by many curious onlookers over the course of their tour, which has also made stops in Nelson and Sicamous.

“It's been great. It's such a humbling experience to see everyone and everyone's been super receptive of our presence,” said Phommavongsay.

“Some people might confuse us with Coast Guard or the police, but we have our own mandate. So we would normally operate on open ocean, so it's very rare for them to see our assets or personnel here on lakes.”

Members of the Naval Security Team brought tactical gear, aquatic and aerial drones to show to the public, as well as a 25 foot defender class boat where interested passersby could get a tour of the different equipment and stations.

Jack Rigler, a junior officer in the Naval Security Team, said it was the first time he’s engaged with the public while being in the military.

“After you spent enough time doing a certain job or being in the military, it gets kind of standardized to you — like you don't really think it's special,” said Rigler.

“Then you show your kit off to other people, or these RV’s or something, and they're all kind of blown away by it, so it just gives you a better appreciation, I guess, for the job.”

Jamie Blois, public affairs officer for the Canadian Armed Forces, said the team enjoyed the mild weather and are looking forward to coming back in the future.

“We've been greeted with a lot of smiles, a lot of curiosity and potentially have some people come join us,” said Blois.

Blois billed the naval experience program as a “co-op style program,” with those who sign up getting basic military training, learning skills and shadowing someone in a trade.

“If you like it, you can pick a job and sign up. If you don't, you know you got some cool memories — great for a gap year,” said Blois.

“If you just want to an adventure and explore, that's kind of the big program we’re selling.”

More information on the Naval Experience Program is available online.