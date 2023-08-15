YKA Film Society launches six-week short film program for aspiring movie makers

Photo: Pixaby

The YKA Film Society has announced the launch of the YKA Short Film Lab, which is a six-week program to help people understand the making of a short film.

The program is open to all people above the age of 16 and aims to promote the development of art within the community, as well as increase local awareness.

The program will feature a large variety of individuals from local businesses. It will feature various filmmaking aspects such as scripts, casting, department training, filming, editing and marketing.

There will be six workshops that are four hours long and a final shoot day which will be eight hours long.

Workshops will begin on Sept. 24, and will cost $249. This also includes YKA Film merchandise, program materials, craft services during workshops as well as catering on shoot day.

"The YKA Short Film Lab is an incredible opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to learn, create, and showcase their talent," said Cjay Boisclair, founder of YKA Film Society.

"The program will provide participants with the skills, creative insight, and opportunity to make their own short films and increase awareness of the local art sector and its artists."

Those looking for more information can visit the YKA Film Society website.