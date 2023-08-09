Rain fell over Rossmoore blaze overnight; cool, windy conditions expected Wednesday

Photo: Castanet The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sending smoke into the sky near Highway 5A in July.

The 6,245-hectare Rossmoore Lake wildfire was hit with varying amounts of rainfall Tuesday night, which will saturate surface fuels but is expected to have "minimal impact" on deeper, dry layers, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, within two kilometres of Lac Le Jeune and about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops. About 18 properties are under evacuation order, while hundreds more remain under evacuation alert.

According to BCWS, Wednesday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures — about 20 C — with isolated showers, and high humidity.

“The precipitation and increased moisture in the air will saturate surface level fuels,” BCWS said in an update posted to its website Wednesday morning.

“However, the conditions will have minimal impact on fuels in deeper dry organic layers.”

BCWS said it’s expecting between two and five millimetres of rain on Wednesday, as well as erratic winds, which it says will increase fire behaviour and spread rates.

Winds are forecast to be between 10 and 15 kilometres per hour in the morning, increasing to 15 to 25 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 40 as the weather system moves through the area.

BCWS said the northeast and southwest corners of the fire are priority areas for crews on Wednesday, noting northeast guard construction is now completed.

“Crews continue to patrol, extinguish hotspots, use hand ignitions and mop up on the northern edges,” BCWS said.

“A crew is working from McConnell Road south along the west flank using a combination of direct attack, hand ignition and mop up techniques to consolidate guard. Guard construction continues near Fred Lake and on the fire’s south flank.”

Crews are also working on containment in the southwest corner, building a guard and conducting ignitions to burn away fuel between the fire guard and the fire’s perimeter.

BCWS said structure protection crews have developed a plan for set-up in the community at Lac Le Jeune if required, but noted the fire isn’t moving at a significant rate towards these homes.

There are 217 firefighters assigned to the incident, as well as 33 pieces of heavy equipment.

A dozen helicopters have been assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake, Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires.

BCWS said aircraft will be used on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire on Wednesday as visibility and conditions permit.

