Ribfest looking for security volunteers for this weekend's event

Photo: Kamloops Ribfest / Kent Wong

Kamloops Ribfest is looking for more security volunteers to help out at this weekend's event.

Danica Wilkinson, Ribfest Event Chair and Sponsorship Coordinator, said they will need 24 volunteers each night, and are especially in need of volunteers for Friday and Saturday.

People who wish to volunteer must be over the age of 18. Security volunteers will be monitoring people coming in and out of the gates, watching the perimeter and circulating the event for underage drinkers.

Each shift will be three hours long, and if a volunteer decides to do two shifts in one day, they will receive a five dollar gift card. They will also receive a t-shirt and other volunteer merchandise, and be entered into multiple prize draws.

Ribfest is hosting a volunteer training night on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is optional, but will include pizza, refreshments and free training. There will also be over $600 in prizes and a sign up sheet for volunteer shifts.

The training night will be held around the back of Colombo Lodge in the basement.

For more information, visit the Kamloops Ribfest website.